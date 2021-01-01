Baton Rouge L Shaped Desk Brushed Walnut - OSP Home Furnishings

Create a home office that is both smart and beautiful with the Baton Rouge L Desk. Large framed drawers keep office supplies and accessories organized and close at hand. Power-port drawer keeps devices charged up and stowed. Hand rubbed, burnished hardware adds a rustic, industrial charm that allows this desk to sit pretty in a home office or front and center in a living room or family room setting. The sturdy, stringer design keeps the back open, maintaining a light and airy aesthetic, allowing this desk to be situated anywhere in the room. Expansive work surface provides space for your laptop and favorite devices. Add our Baton Rouge 2 Drawer File Cabinet and Bookshelf to complete this home office suite and turn working from home into a true pleasure. Color: Brushed Walnut.