Batista Patio Chaise Lounge with Cushion

Chaise lounge, outdoor chaise lounge, outdoor lounge chair, cast aluminum patio furniture, cast aluminum chaise loungeFeatures:Weather-resilient cast aluminum construction.Powder-coated with elegant multi-step hand finishExtra long seat for total relaxation, chair adjusts to several positionsSesame-colored 100% polyester cushionsNylon glides on all legsSome assembly required.Product Type: Chaise Lounge SetColor: Antique BronzeOuter Frame Material: MetalOuter Frame Material Details: Cast aluminumOuter Frame Metal Type: Powder Coated AluminumReclining: NoWheels: NoWeight Capacity: 250Folding: YesStacking: NoTable Included: NoFrame Durability: Weather ResistantCushions Included : YesCushion Color: SesameNumber of Cushions Included: 2Cushion Cover Closure Method: Sewn Closed/Cover is Not RemovableDetachable Cushion: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: NoCushion Attachment Type: Cushion TiesCushion Cover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCushion Cover Material Details: 100% PolyesterCushion Fill Material: Polyester/Foam BlendCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 31Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Length - Head to Toe: 82Arm Height - Floor to Arm: 23.5Overall Product Weight: 75Seat Back Height: 24Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial Assembly