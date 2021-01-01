Avanti Linens Batik Coastal Collection, 3 Piece Towel Set, Multi

The Batik Coastal Collection 3 pc Towel set is a specially woven Jacquard towel with an ombre color gradient from navy blue to white. Made with 100% ring spun cotton for softness and durability. Oeko-Tex 100 Standard certified. Avanti Home brings you bathroom accessories that enhance your style, and make it easy to coordinate and upgrade your space. Mix and match with other items in our Batik Coastal collection: Lotion pump soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, bath hand and fingertip towels, shower curtains and shower hooks too. From nautical decor, to a garden theme, to a view of a café in Paris - Avanti Home has a design to make your home stand out. Since 1969. Size: This 3 pc set contains 1 Bath Towel (27 in. x 54 in.) 1 Hand Towel (16 in. x 30 in. ) 1 Fingertip Towel (11 in. x 18 in.)