Bathtime Stickers
Celebrate the sweet new addition to your family with these precious Bathtime Stickers! These adorable stickers feature gender-neutral hues and plenty of cute bathtime-themed words, phrases, and objects like bubbles, a rubber duck, a bathtub, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and more. Create a handmade card for the new parents, or make a scrapbook to commemorate this special time in your life! Dimensions: Length: 7/16" - 2 5/8" Width: 7/16" - 4" Text Included: Bathtime Scrub Wrinkled Fingers & Toes Splish Splash Package contains 22 stickers.