Bathroom Vanity Bt-b02wh-am

Eclife focuses on bringing you an economical and comfortable life. This 24-inch white bathroom vanity designed for small bathrooms, durable mdf material makes it sturdy, will be suitable for your bathroom. Features: modern and stylish design fit perfectly with small bathroom decor; wooden countertop and storage that coated in the glossy white finish; two drawers brings more space and convenience to storage; all mounting hardware and wall mounted mirror included; environmentally friendly & easy to assemble; mdf has several advantages: humidity and corrosion, easy to clean, wear-resistant, environmental protection, long using time. Installation method: self-install with our instruction package includes: 1 x vanity cabinet; 1 x mirror; 1 x installation instruction; accessories.