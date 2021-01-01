Bathroom Storage With Rolling Cabinets

Features: Made of stable MDF board, the surface is laminated PVC, waterproof, environmentally friendly and durable. The spacious storage space can store different bathroom products. One built-in shelf can hold two small baskets and two drawers. You can put jewelry, rings or jewelry in the top drawer before taking a bath to prevent getting wet . The roller with brake is easy to move to other places. Easy to clean, just rinse with water. Elegant and simple style, very suitable for family bathroom decoration and save space. Very easy to use, no installation required, suitable for storing small bathroom accessories.Specification: Product name: bathroom cabinet Color: White Material: MDF PVC Product size: 27.6x19.7x6.3in Small wooden drawer 6.3x5.3in Large wooden pump 12x5.3in Packing size: 32.4x24.5x9.8in Weight: 19.8lb Drawer: 2 drawers Basket: 2