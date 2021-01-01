White Bathroom Spacesaver with Cabinet and 3 Shelves, Zenna Home Country Cottage over-the-Toilet

The Zenna Home Country Cottage over-the-Toilet Bathroom Spacesaver transforms the frequently wasted area above your toilet into valuable storage. With one open shelf and two shelves concealed behind closed doors, this space saving storage unit can hold linens, toiletries and more. The spacesaver's bottom shelf provides 30.5 inches from the ground, allowing it to fit over most standard-height toilets. (Easy to install leg extensions are available to add up to 4.5 inches of height for use over taller toilets; search for item number 9319WKT.) Assembly is easy and step-by-step instructions are included.