Zurn Bathroom Sink, White (Z5351)

Zurn realizes water’s importance and understands the role it plays in your facility, business and life. We’ll help you maximize its performance and manage its usage. We’ll maintain safety, costs and comfort, keeping you in control..With single faucet hole.3 year warranty.Vitreous china.⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and reproductive harm. For more information, go to: www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.Front overflow.Waste: 1-1/4" O.D..19" x 17".Wall hung lavatory provided with wall hanger