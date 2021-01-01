From hastings home
Hastings Home Hastings Home Bathroom Mats 24-in x 60-in Pink Polyester Memory Foam Bath Mat | 755846DLQ
Step out of your tub and into luxury with the Hastings Home Memory Foam Shag Bath Mat by Hastings Home. Add a bold pop of style with high pile polyester chenille shag rugs. Featuring a soft and absorbent top layer of polyester chenille and a memory foam core bringing you maximum comfort while you dry off and get ready to start your day.