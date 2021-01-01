From stupell industries

Stupell Industries Bathroom interior soft home cottage design 17-in H x 17-in W Country Print on Canvas in Blue | A2-111-CN-2PC-17X17

$61.54
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

As one of our best selling images, we had to offer it as a big colorful canvas. Mounted on sturdy 1.5 inch stretcher bar, the canvas is hand cut, stretched and comes ready to hang. At this size it is also sure to be a focal point of the room. Stupell Industries Bathroom interior soft home cottage design 17-in H x 17-in W Country Print on Canvas in Blue | A2-111-CN-2PC-17X17

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com