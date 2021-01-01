Bathroom Faucet

Features:Standard sized US plumbing and connectionsStunning stylish European inspired modern contemporary style designSingle handle lavatory faucetLead-free brass constructionAerated water flowCeramic disc cartridgeMatching pop up drain available100% Pressure system testedHorizontal dip tip spoutDrain assembly sold separatelyInstallation Type: Single hole faucetNumber of Installation Holes: 1Faucet Design: StandardSwivel Spout: NoFinish: SilverPrimary Material: BrassPlating Material: Resistance Type: Spot Resistant FinishStyle: TraditionalMaximum Water Pressure (Bars): Minimum Water Pressure (Bars): Handles Included: YesFaucet Handle Style: LeverHandle Material: MetalHandle Material Details: Number of Handles: 1Compatible Handle Part Number: Hot/Cold Indicators: NoWhat is a Deck Plate?: A Deck Plate (or 'escutcheon') covers up the extra faucet holes on the surface of the sink or counter.Deck Plate Included: NoDrain Assembly Included: NoDrain Type: Drain Overflow: Drain Assembly Style: What is a Rough-In Valve?: A rough-in valve regulates the temperature and flow of water.Compatible Valve Type: Ceramic DiskMounting Bracket Included: NoAerator Included: NoTap Tails Included: NoType of Tap Tails Included: Country of Origin: ChinaNumber of Handles (Enum): 1 Number of Installation Holes (Enum): 1Pieces Included: Spout Type: FixedSpefications:ASME A112.18.1 Compliant: ASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: ASME A112.19.3 Compliant: ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoASME A112.18.2 Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ASSE 1001 Certified: ASSE 1016 Certified: WQA Gold Seal Certified: UPC Certified: CSA B13 Certified: IAPMO Certified: California AB 1953 Compliant: NSF/ANSI 61 Certified: cUL Listed: CSA Certified: UL 1951 Listed: ADA Compliant: ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 - 2018: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: Low Lead Compliant: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEPA WaterSense Certified: cUPC Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height is measured from the countertop to the top of faucetSpout Height is measured from the countertop to the spoutSpout Reach is measured from faucet base to the center of the spout openingFaucet Centers: Drain Diameter: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: