Make the most of your space with this simple style bathroom cabinet, which is able to complement many aesthetics. Lend an eye-catching focal point to your bathroom while increasing storage space with this must-have bathroom cabinet. Crafted from MDF board, it boasts a solid neutral finish and includes 3 layers for keeping tabs on crisp towels, cleaning supplies, and other essentials. The middles 2 shelves can be adjusted to place different heights of stuff, which totally satisfy your needs.