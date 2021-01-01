From brayden studio
Bathroom Accessories Set 6 Piece Plastic Bath Ensemble Soap Dispenser Toothbrush Holder
Advertisement
CLASSIC BLACK & WHITE:Durable ceramic with Cute quotes,an inspirational daily reminder brings you HAPPY everyday.Buy two sink soap dispensers and use one for farmhouse decor bathroom and one for a dish soap dispenser for kitchen sink. Add your favorite soap to the 12 ounce capacity ceramic soap dispenser and insert the rust proof hand soap pump. Perfect refillable dispenser for soap!