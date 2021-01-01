From central park studios
Central Park Studios Bath Towels Violet - Violet Tulle Textured Liberty Combed Cotton Bath Towel - Set of Four
Advertisement
Violet Tulle Textured Liberty Combed Cotton Bath Towel - Set of Four. Pamper yourself after your shower with these bath towels made of supersoft combed cotton. An allover textural effect adds dimension to the simple solid-colored design. Includes four violet tulle solid bath towels30'' x 54''100% combed cotton600 GSMMachine wash; tumble dryImported