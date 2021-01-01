Get your four-legged friend ready for the holiday with this Batgirl Halloween Pet Costume, Multiple Sizes Available. This black, wet-look vinyl-style outfit features a yellow insignia and belt line on back. It also comes with matching headpiece to complete the look. Made from polyester, it is comfortable and durable enough to hold up against wear. You can spot clean the superhero pet costume to keep it looking good. Various sizes are available so you can find the right fit for your dog. It is ideal for Halloween or pet parties.