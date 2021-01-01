From crosley furniture
CROSLEY FURNITURE Bates Turquoise 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
Nostalgia abounds with the Bates 3-pieces Chair Set. 2 vintage-style chairs in vibrant colors surround a simple metal side table for a fun and functional outdoor lounging experience. Each chair features a square back with a unique basket weave design allowing air to circulate for added comfort. With a cantilever base, the chairs offer just enough flex for relaxing outdoors. The table's sturdy pedestal base easily tucks between the chairs, making the Bates 3-piece Chair Set ideal for smaller outdoor spaces.