V-MODA BassFit in-Ear Wireless Sport Headphones - Black (VLCT-BLACK)

10mm dynamic drivers featuring extra bass - specially tuned full spectrum acoustics with Deep bass balanced with supreme clarity for maxing out your workouts Trait ergonomics + XS/S/M/L fittings - find your fit using memory metal ear hooks or ear fins or both for max support and stability during Sport; bliss 3. 0 fittings ensure comfort and noise-isolatio Magnetic closure + adjustable cable stopper - secure the earbuds around the neck when not in use for easy access; tailor the length of the cable to sit comfortably around the back of the neck All-weather durability - resistant to sweat, weather, high and low temperatures, humidity and UV exposure thanks to a 2-layer Nano coating technology 11+ hour battery life and 3-button remote - up to 11+ hours of music, entertainment and calls; 15mins fast charge = 2. 5hrs playback; 3-button remote controls playback, volume, calls and voice-assist included components: BassFit, BLISS 3.0 Fittings (8 pairs), ActiveFlex Sport Fins (3 pa