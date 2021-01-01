From philips
Philips BASS+ On Ear Headphones with Mic - Black (SHL3075BK/27)
Advertisement
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass. Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers. This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Dont let the sleek design fool you - specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature. An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.