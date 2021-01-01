BASONG Wrist Rest, Black Anti-skid Carpal Tunnel Mouse Pad, Durable and Lightweight Memory Foam Wrist Rest for Office Computer and Laptop

[ MATERIAL ]: Wrist pad is made of cloth, memory cotton and silica gel. Light weight, durable and long service life. Slow rebound, not easy to deform, good ergonomic shape. [ DESIGN ]: Ergonomic wrist pad. The groove radian design naturally fits both sides of the wrist, avoids direct friction between the wrist and the mouse pad, and relieves the pressure of the hand blood vessels. [ ANTI-SKID RUBBER BASE ]: Silicone rubber anti-skid pad is designed at the bottom to ensure that the wrist pad will not slide around. Powerful grip for keyboard or mouse pad. [ EASY TO CARRY ]: This wrist guard is small and delicate, easy to carry. You can use mouse wrist rest in office, family or game anytime and anywhere. Self-use and gift-giving are good choices. [ MULTIFUNCTIONAL ]: The new generation of keyboard wrist protector can be used not only as mouse wrist protector, but also as keyboard wrist protector to improve office efficiency.