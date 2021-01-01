From feiss lighting
Feiss Lighting Baskin Cone Pendant Light - Color: Clear
Advertisement
The antiquated lighting style armed and surrounded with an ultra-clean, new-age exterior, the Baskin Cone Pendant from Feiss revives the industrial era lamp with a contemporary look. A fine steel base gives the Baskin Cone Pendant a modernized feel, which works in direct contrast to the vintage filament bulb at its center. Surrounding the focal point is thick clear glass to diffuse light with a warm glow. Line several Baskins together for an efficient task or island lighting. Shape: Cone. Color: Clear. Finish: Painted Aged Brass / Dark Weathered Zinc