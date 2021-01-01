From basketball by joy haus
Basketball by Joy Haus Basketball Grandma Baller Matching Family Game Day Outfit Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Basketball Grandma design. The slam dunk must-have design for little basketball stars everywhere. Uniquely celebrate your son's love for the court. Featuring a basketball graphic and sport inspired typography. Celebrate a sports loving, basketball playing, baller boy with this themed outfit. For Moms, Dads, and parents everywhere that only raise ballers. Dress the ball squad or crew. Birthday or Christmas gift for a team mom, coach, or player. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only