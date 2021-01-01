From buffalo plaid christmas decoration pillows gift
Buffalo Plaid Christmas Decoration Pillows Gift Basketball Ball Merry Christmas Red Decorative Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
These Merry Christmas square Pillow patterns, rich in Christmas theme elements, will be decorated in your house, will add a strong Christmas atmosphere, indicating that Christmas is coming, everyone can enjoy together They can decorating your living room or bedroom on the bed and sofa or couch. Buy our christmas holiday Throw pillow cover red Design, giving a strong festival atmosphere to your warm family 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only