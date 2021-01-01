From villeroy & boch
Villeroy & Boch Basket Garden Tea Cup
Basket Garden by Villeroy and Boch is a reinterpretation of the classic "Basket" pattern designed by Helen Von Boch in 1973. The detailed fruits and florals are framed by a classic green lattice border. Fresh and colorful, this country styled tableware is perfect for everyday use. Create your own casual elegance with this high quality porcelain collection. Villeroy and Boch has been creating beautiful tableware since 1748. This collection is proudly made in Villeroy and Boch's German factory. Di