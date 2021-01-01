Basie LED Table Lamp by DelightFULL - Color: Black - Finish: Glossy - (BASIETBL_BLKGL_NKLPL)

The Basie LED Table Lamp from DeligthFULL is a multi-layered arrangement fittingly named after Jazz pianist, bandleader, and composer Count Basie. Its a mid-century modern piece with DelightFULLs characteristic strong design presence and musically informed aesthetic. It rests over a table surface with an elegant marble base; its organic veins adding a contrasting texture to the metal. Its stem angles out and in sharply in an energetic contour that matches the liveliness of Count Basies sound. Low-profile dome shades sequence concentrically in a lighting motif closely tied with mid-century modern styling. A cylindrical diffuser hangs below, giving the piece a clear focal point while underlining the sense of balance with a repeating metallic finish. A lamp inside shoots a tapering ambient glow upward and an intriguing downlight at the metal disc below. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Glossy Black and Nickel Plated