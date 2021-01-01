Basics USB Type-C to Micro-B 2.0 Charger Cable - 3 Feet (0.9 Meters) - Black

Best Quality Guranteed. 5-Pack Connect a computer with a Type-C USB port (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7, etc.) to a Micro-B USB 2.0 enabled device Offers reliable connectivity for easy charging or syncing of a tablet, smartphone, digital camera, or legacy USB peripheral device with Micro USB Reversible design - easily insert the Type-C connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up) Type-C port is half the width and one-third the height of a standard USB-A connector (slightly larger compared to Lightning or Micro-USB ports) Up to 480 Mbps data transfer speed; power output up to 5V, 3 Amp Certified by USB-IF to be compliant with USB 2.0 Standard; backed by an 1-Year Limited Warranty