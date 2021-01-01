Basics USB 20 to 10100 Ethernet Port LAN Internet Network Adapter

Best Quality Guranteed. Connects a USB 2.0 device (computer/laptop) to a router, modem, or network switch to deliver Hi-Speed Full 10/100 Mbps Ethernet over USB 2.0's 480 Mbps bus; faster than most wireless connections. Does not support Smart TV or gaming consoles (e.g.Nintendo Switch). Supports both full-duplex and half-duplex operations along with suspend mode and remote wakeup via link-up and magic packet Compliant with IEEE 802.3 (10Base-T) and 802.3u (100Base-TX) standards; USB powered RJ-45 network port for any 10/100 Mbps network Compatible with Windows 10/8/7 and Mac OS, does not support Chrome OS, Windows RT, Linux or Android. If you experience issues using the device with Mac OS, the latest drivers are available for download below (refer to the Product description section)