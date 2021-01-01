From kanex
Basics Tablet Case Sleeve Bag 10Inch Army Green
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Form-fitting protective sleeve with zipper closure for tablets Durable neoprene construction is shock and water resistant Protects against bumps, dust, scratches, scuffs, and other damage Front storage pocket and quick pocket that can fit a cellphone, pens, chargers, and other small accessories Compatible with most 9.7 inch to 10 inch tablets such as iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab Internal Dimensions: 10.25' x 7.35' x 0.95' (LxWxH), External Dimensions: 10.5' x 7.6' x 1.2' (LxWxH)