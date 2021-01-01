Basics Silicone Slotted Serving Spoon, High Heat Resistant to 480°F, Hygienic One Piece Design Kitchen Utensil for Draining & Serving (Gray Black)

Best Quality Guranteed. NO MORE CHEAP, UNHYGIENIC UTENSILS This solid-silicone slotted spoon wont harbor bacteria or let you down by melting or warping. The smooth edges wont scratch non-stick pans, and are perfect for draining and serving vegetables or rice SAFE AND HEALTHY FOR YOUR FAMILY Basics Range means we use High Quality FDA-Grade silicone, which is safety-tested, heat resistant up to 480F, and guaranteed 100% BPA-free. Our Solid silicone design wont harbor bacteria or let you down by melting or warping, and is perfect for non-stick pans BE INSPIRED TO LOVE COOKING AGAIN - Your stylish new slotted spoon will be such a pleasure to use (and is dishwasher safe), so youll soon be creating heavenly dishes for friends and family. Youll even receive a FREE Bonus 101 Cooking Tips PDF to get you started! VERSATILE AND ESSENTIAL KITCHEN TOOL - Contains: 1 x Slotted Spoon: 10.6' x 2.4' QUALITY YOU CAN COUNT ON, AND OUR FULL WARRANTY Like all produc