From werner company
Basics 8' Round In-Ceiling In-Wall Mounted Speakers, Set of 2
Advertisement
Pair of 8-inch round in-ceiling/wall speakers; ideal for a home theater, a hi-fi music playback PA, or various sound distribution applications 2-way speaker system includes 8-inch composite woofer (for accurate audio reproduction) and a 1-inch high-fidelity Ring Tweeter (for clear stereo separation) Full-frequency range (48 Hz 22kHz; crossover @ 4kHz) works well for most sound staging scenarios; high sensitivity (93dB) for crisp, robust audio and more power at a lower wattage (20-100 watts recommended); 4 ~ 8 Ohm for maximum compatibility Includes an owners manual, cut-out templates, painting masks, and removable grilles; easy to install (cut-out diameter: 9.37 inches; mounting depth: 3.75 inches; weight: 3.5 pounds each) Measures 10.7 by 10.7 by 3.5 inches; backed by an 1-year limited warranty