From labor saving devices, inc.

Basics Privacy Screen Filter for 154 Inch 1610 Widescreen Monitor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Privacy screen helps keep screen information safe from prying eyes; ideal when flying, commuting, or working in a cafe or other public space Creates a restricted viewing angle of only 60 degrees, so facing the screen can see, but off to the side can only see a darkened screen Reduces harsh blue light for less eye strain; protects against dust and scratches; easily attaches with included bezel tabs or removable adhesive strips Reversible: choose the glossy side for an extra clarity or the matte side to minimize glare and distracting reflection Measures 13.1 by 8.2 inches; fits a 15.4-inch widescreen monitor (16:10); backed by an 1-year limited warranty

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com