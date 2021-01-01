From jetway

Basics Microwave bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Sandstone

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This bundle contains the Basics Microwave and the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Now its easier to defrost vegetables, make popcorn, cook potatoes, and reheat rice. Quick-cook voice presets and a simplified keypad let you just ask Alexa to start microwaving. Automatically reorder popcorn when you run low and save 10% on popcorn ordersenabled by Dash Replenishment technology. Compact size saves counter space, plus 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock, and a turntable. Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new presets.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com