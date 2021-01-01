Blue Buffalo Basics Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Indoor Duck & Potato Entree Adult Canned Cat Food, 3-oz, case of 24

Get your cat companion quacking up a storm for more Blue Buffalo Basics Limited Ingredient Diet, Grain Free Natural Adult Pate Wet Cat Food. Purr-fect for your sensitive sidekick, this irresistibly tasty wet food is made using a single animal protein and only the finest naturally grain and gluten-free ingredients. It starts with real duck, packed with healthy fruits and veggies, then enhanced with vitamins and minerals. Formulated to support gentle digestion in your furry friend, this delicious pate-style food is made with a limited-ingredient recipe that does not contain any chicken, beef, dairy, eggs, grain, gluten, by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives.