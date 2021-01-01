From mybat
Basics Laptop Sleeve Case 15Inch Army Green
Best Quality Guranteed. Form-fitting protective sleeve with zipper closure for laptops Durable neoprene construction is shock and water resistant Protects against bumps, dust, scratches, scuffs, and other damage Front storage pocket and quick pocket that can fit a cellphone, pens, chargers, and other small accessories Compatible with most 14 inch or 15 inch laptops, such as Macbook, Macbook Pro, and Dell Internal Dimensions: 15.75' x 10.75' x 0.95' (LxWxH), External Dimensions: 16' x 11' x 1.2' (LxWxH)