From sabrina soto
Basics Laptop Sleeve 17Inch Grey
Best Quality Guranteed. Form-fitting protective sleeve with zipper closure for laptops Durable neoprene construction is shock and water resistant Protects against bumps, dust, scratches, scuffs, and other damage Front pocket that can fit a cellphone, pens, chargers, and other small accessories Compatible with most 17 inch Laptops, such as HP, Asus, and Dell Internal Dimensions: 15.75' x 12.45' x 0.65' (LxWxH), External Dimensions: 16' x 12.7' x 0.9' (LxWxH)