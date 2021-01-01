From aquamarine jewelry studio
Basics HighSpeed Male to Female HDMI Extension Cable 6 Feet
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. High-speed HDMI extension cable (male to female) combines audio and video into one convenient cable Connects your HDTV, Ultra HD (4K) TV, monitor, or projector to a computer, DVD player, Roku, gaming station, or other HDMI-compatible device Supports HDMI functions, including 3D video, Audio Return Channel (ARC), UHD, HD, HDMI Ethernet Channel (HEC), 48-bit deep color, 32-channel audio, HDCP, and True HD Dolby 7.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio; supports resolutions up to 4Kx2K (UHD) and transfer rates up to 340 MHz or 18 Gbps 30 AWG pure-copper conductors and triple shielding for strength and interference protection; black PVC outer layer and 24K gold-plated HDMI connectors for optimal signal transfer Ferrite core helps filter out background noise; backed by an 1-year limited warranty