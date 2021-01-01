Basics High Speed 14B HDMI Cable Supports Ethernet Full HD 3D 4K HDR and ARC 4K60Hz 18Gbps 3 Foot White

Best Quality Guranteed. HDMI 1.4B Male to Male Cable for transmitting video and audio signals from source to display Connects Blu-ray players, Fire TV, Apple TV, PS4, PS3, XBox one, Xbox 360, computers and other HDMI-enabled devices to TVs, displays, A/V receivers and more Meets the latest HDMI standards (4K Video at 60 Hz, 2160p, 48 bit/px color depth) that supports bandwidth up to 18Gbps and backwards compatible with earlier versions Cable allows you to share an Internet connection among multiple devices without the need for a separate Ethernet cable Supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video and Audio Return Channel (ARC) Cable Length: 3 feet (0.9 meters); Backed by Lifetime warranty