From black path inc.

Basics Heavy Duty Metal Surge Protector Power Strip with Mounting Brackets 24Outlet 840Joule 15A OnOff Circuit Breaker

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 24-outlet, 840 joule surge protector power strip in durable steel housing Protects electronics from damage due to surges, spikes, or outages Ideal for bulky plugs and power supplies; widely spaced 2.23 inch center-to-center outlets Works well in environments with heavy equipment or electronic use such as workshops, offices, garages, and more Red power indicator light 125VAC/15A/1875W; Input NEMA 5-15P, output NEMA 5-15R

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com