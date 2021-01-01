From rafters
Basics Hanging Planter Square GreyCopper 2Pack
Indoor hanging planter (2-pack) for growing and displaying small indoor plants such as air plants or succulents, like aloe vera or a pincushion cactus Enhances any home or office with on-trend style and beautiful eye-catching modern design aesthetics Made of stoneware ceramic and durable steel for beauty and strength; add gravel or pebbles to the bottom of the planter for drainage purposes Hanging-style pot with square-shaped metal support; grey and copper color Backed by an Basics 1-year limited warranty