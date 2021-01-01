Basics Double Braided Nylon USB-C to USB-C 2.0 Fast Charging Cable, 3A - 10-Foot, Silver

USB C Extensive Compatibility: USB C to USB C 2.0 cable enables you to connect all USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7, etc.) with standard USB Type-C 2.0 enabled devices and accessories (smartphones, car/wall charger, multi-port adapters, etc.). USB 2.0 Fast Charging & Data Transfer: Supports USB PD fast charging, up to 60W 20V/3A, charges phones and laptop with USB C ports at high-speed. Support data transfer speed up to 480Mbps. Durable braided nylon fiber cloth provides protection, strength, and flexibility; added layer of protection for improved durability and to reduce fraying; cables have been tested to bend 95-degrees 5,000 times; fun contemporary color options for a trendy appearance. Reversible design\u2014easily insert the connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up); Compliant with USB 2.0; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-Year Limited Warranty.