From one free elephant ltd

Basics Compostable 20 oz. Hot Paper Cup, Pack of 250

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compostable hot paper cups (case of 250 20-ounce cups) Designed to hold hot liquid; ideal for serving coffee, tea, and other steamy beverages Made of sturdy white paper and PLA laminated; BPI certified as compostable Stackable design for space-saving storage and easy dispensing; great for coffee shops, cafeterias, to-go orders, and special events Measures 3.5 x 3.5 x 6.3 inches; backed by an 1-year limited warranty

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com