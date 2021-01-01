From flash furniture
Basics Business Laptop Case Bag 15Inch Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Form-fitting protective sleeve with zipper closure and carrying handle for laptops Durable neoprene construction is shock and water resistant Protects against bumps, dust, scratches, scuffs, and other damage Front storage pocket and quick pocket that can fit a cellphone, pens, chargers, and other small accessories Compatible with most 14 inch or 15 inch laptops, such as Macbook, Macbook Pro, and Dell Internal Dimensions: 15.85' x 11.75' x 2.25' (LxWxH), External Dimensions: 16.1' x 12' x 2.5' (LxWxH)