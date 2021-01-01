Basics 5-Way Multi Headphone Audio Splitter Connector, Neon Green

Best Quality Guranteed. Headphone adapter splits line into 5 auxiliary (3.5mm) ports for easily sharing sound with up to 5 people Works with any device with an AUX port, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more Can deliver sound to 5 headphones at a time; auxiliary cable included for connecting to a device Mix songs easily; use the standard controls of each connected device for mixing and fade-ins Made of ABS plastic with a PVC cable; compact size; choice of color; great for travel or classroom; backed by an limited one-year warranty