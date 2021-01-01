SAMS GOLD IMPORTS INC Basics Grey/Blue 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug

Choose the Sams International 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug to bring your room together. This tufted rug has a transitional style, which complements any decor. It comes in a gray shade for an understated and chic appearance which will perfectly match your home. Designed with gradient detailing, this rectangular rug has an ombre motif that seamlessly transitions from one hue to another. It has a 100% wool design, allowing it to stand up to heavy use, thanks to its high-quality natural fibers. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated. Color: Grey/Blue.