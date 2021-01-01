From shark eyes
Basics 15Watt Bluetooth Stereo Speaker with Water Resistant Design Blue
15 watt bluetooth-compatible speaker for indoor and outdoor use Connect phones, tablets, and other bluetooth devices for quality audio broadcast Rechargeable battery with up to 7 hours of life at 80% volume after full charge Water-resistant construction protects against moisture damage Auxiliary and micro USB charging ports, multi-function buttons, and LED indicator lights 2200mAh lithium-ion battery; dual 7.5 watt drivers