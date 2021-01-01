From office star products
Office Star Products Basic Task Chair in Interlink Autumn Fabric
A task chair with a functional yet comfortable appeal arrives in the form of a basic task chair by Office Star. Outfitted with a one touch pressurized pneumatic seat height adjustment, 360° swivel, and both seat depth and back height adjustment making it truly adaptable in any setting. Coupled with the heavy-duty dual wheel carpet casters and you have a versatile task chair that is as affordable as it is comfortable. Color: Autumn.