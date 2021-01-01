Decorative 16 qt. Kitchen Canister

Product descriptionColor:Transparent Size:12 oz Basic Food Storage Organization Set-Crystal Diamond Faceted Jar With Crystal Lid,Suitable as A Candy Dish,Cookie Tin,Biscuit Barrel,Decorative Candy Jar-Large-16 OZFeatures:Pressed faceted crystal.This barrel is Sculpted with a faceted diamond pattern sculpted into its exterior, this jar is perfect for any festive mantle or holiday table.Size: 4.1"D × 7.5" H(include lid). Capacity: 16 OZ.The jar can use to store biscuits, cookies or can be used as a decorative piece. Makes a great hostess gift.This tabletop treasure is perfect for nuts,cookies, candy,fruits, soaps, bath salts or potpourri in the bath,even office supplies like paper clips and rubber bands. This is useful and practical, as well as beautiful. It is a perfect size to hold cookHandwashing recommended with mild soap, not recommended for the dishwasher, microwave oven is not safe.Product Type: Candy / Nut bowlFood Safe: YesPrimary Material: GlassCapacity: 16Holiday / Occasion: WeddingColor: TransparentProduct Care: Wipe Clean with Dry ClothSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePattern: ArgylePTFE Free: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNSF Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7.5Overall Product Weight: 1.17Assembly:Eligible for Replacement Parts: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: No