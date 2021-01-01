Chicology Basic Collection Pre-Cut White Cordless Room Darkening Fauxwood Blind with 2 in. Slats 22 in. W x 72 in. L, Basic White

Chicology cordless faux wood blinds delivers as an apex of innovation and practicality among traditional Venetian window blinds. Our strong thick 2 in. faux wood slats are smooth white slats designed reflect the look and style of natural real wood at an affordable price. Manufactured with commercial grade PVC, our cordless faux wood blinds are durable and versatile for any environment. Materials are made from specialized PVC that reinforces resistance to warping and moisture. These characteristics allow you to install them in just about anywhere: humid bathrooms, kitchens, living room, bedrooms and more. Chicology cordless faux wood blinds are custom made to fit all windows from small to large. These cordless faux wood blinds have an instudry standard 1/2 in. deduction. Simple 3-step installation-just measure, mount the brackets, and fix in the shade and valance. The convenient cordless feature allows you to control the privacy of your home and window light filtration. Its cordless lift mechanism is best for kids, providing safety for children and pets from potential cord hazards. Easy to use allowing users to raise and lower the shade to any desired height with a simple tug. Package will include a matching flat valance, color-coordinated tilting wand sturdy trapezoid bottom rail. Standard side returns and partially Recessed side returns are available both pre-included. Color: Basic White.