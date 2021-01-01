Chicology Basic Arctic Cordless Cut-to-Width Light Filtering Dual Layer Zebra Roller Shade 25 in. W x 72 in. L

At Chicology, we believe that style does not have to come at a heavy price. Our Zebra Shades have a sleek and stylish look with modern functions for the smoothest operation. Our range of fabrics gives you the freedom to choose a unique and budget friendly product to create a vacation home vibe. Shades that are perfect for your: LIVING ROOM: Add texture to your interior with our combi blinds. Designed as light filtering window coverings, these shades gently filter light to create an elegant and welcoming environment. BEDROOM: Sleep like you're on vacation by adding a sleek look to your bedroom. Upgrading your room's style with zebra roller shades is both eye-catching and rejuvenating. DINING ROOM: Enjoy a meal with great company without the glaring sun rays. Chicology's UV blocking window blinds allow you to alternate between sheer or opaque without compromising the kitchen light.OFFICE: Create a sophisticated environment for your home office. Increase productivity as our durable shades compliment the lighting in your office without disturbing your work flow. This zebra shade comes with a fabric wrapped valance. There is a standard 1/2 in. deduction made for a proper fit. An additional deduction is made in which the actual fabric width is 1-1/2 in. shorter to avoid fraying and for a smooth operation. Color: Basic Arctic.