GE Basic Warm White LED 90-Watt Replacement PAR38 Outdoor Floodlight bulbs provide a long-lasting, energy-efficient alternative to incandescent and halogen light bulbs. They illuminate your home’s exterior and interior with warm white light. These are great for fixtures that are frequently left on—GE Basic Warm White LED bulbs are rated to last over six years and save 65 dollars in energy costs over the bulb's life versus a 90-Watt halogen PAR38 outdoor floodlight bulb. Unlike CFL bulbs, GE LED bulbs feature instant full brightness—including in cold temperatures—and are free of Mercury. Replace CFL and halogen bulbs with GE Basic Warm White LED Floodlight bulbs in non-dimmable outdoor security lighting and indoor recessed fixtures to cast wide beams of light. They feature all-weather construction that’s rated for use in wet locations. Protect and beautify your home with GE Warm White LED PAR38 (4-3/4-inch diameter) Floodlight bulbs. Bulk LED light bulb 6 pack for residential and commercial use. GE Basic 90-Watt EQ PAR38 Warm White LED Light Bulb (6-Pack) | 93097963