From ws bath collections
WS Bath Collections Basic 4010 Basic 18-1/10" Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic
Advertisement
WS Bath Collections Basic 4010 Basic 18-1/10" Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink WS Bath Collections Basic 4010 Key Data:18-1/10" L x 14-3/5" W x 4" HWall MountedEquipped with OverflowWS Bath Collections Basic 4010 Features:Covered under WS Bath Collections' limited 1 year warrantyConstructed of ceramicInstalls in a wall mounted configurationDesigned for single hole faucetEquipped with overflowIncludes installation hardwareWS Bath Collections Basic 4010 Specifications:Overall Length: 18-1/10" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 14-3/5" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 4" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 15-3/10" (left to the right of basin)Basin Width: 8-7/10" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 4" (top to bottom of sink basin)Faucet Hole Size: 1-2/5"Number of Faucet Holes: Single hole Ceramic White